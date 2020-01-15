Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,962,000 after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

T opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

