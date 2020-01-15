DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

