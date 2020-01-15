Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17,911.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,678,000 after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,753,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $182.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8356 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.