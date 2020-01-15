Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.63.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $248.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $163.62 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

