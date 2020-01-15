Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,699,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

DE opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.68. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

