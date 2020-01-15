Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 245 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $75,513,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 169,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.