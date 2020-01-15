Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 887.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 418,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,142 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $147.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

