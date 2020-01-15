PFG Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,192,000 after buying an additional 126,027 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after buying an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,052,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE XYL opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $85.67.
In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $924,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
