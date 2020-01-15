PFG Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,192,000 after buying an additional 126,027 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after buying an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,052,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $924,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

