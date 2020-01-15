NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.53. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

