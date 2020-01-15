D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 2,260 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -269.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

