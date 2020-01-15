D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 2,260 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -269.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.41.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
