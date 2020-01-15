Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

