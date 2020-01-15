Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 300,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,649,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

GD stock opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

