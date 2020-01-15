Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,465 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $327.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $257.81 and a 12-month high of $328.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

