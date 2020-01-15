Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $79,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.