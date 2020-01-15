Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With industry-leading wireless products and services, Verizon remains well poised to benefit from increased 5G deployment across the country. The company has embarked on a new operating structure with the operating model closely aligned with the evolving customer needs. Focus on online content delivery, mobile video and online advertising will likely drive future growth. The company has also upped the ante against rivals by launching 5G Ultra Wideband network in select locations of the country and reiterated its guidance. However, it continues to struggle in a competitive U.S. wireless market. The company's wireline division is struggling with losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from VoIP service providers. In addition, Verizon is spending heavily on promotion and lucrative discounts to woo customers, which contracts margins.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research restated a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.44.

VZ opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

