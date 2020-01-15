Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.