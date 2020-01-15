Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MDGL. UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $148.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

