Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGTA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of MGTA opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $66,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,202 shares of company stock valued at $677,911 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

