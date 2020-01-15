Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Shares of MORF stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. Morphic has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth about $140,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $12,883,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verizon Communications Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Verizon Communications Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Liquidia Technologies Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Liquidia Technologies Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Magenta Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Magenta Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Morphic Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Morphic Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report