Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Shares of MORF stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. Morphic has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth about $140,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $12,883,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

