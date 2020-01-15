Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Sell

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.14. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

