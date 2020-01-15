Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to “Hold”

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

MUX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

MUX stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 50.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

