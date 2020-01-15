Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics products for men and women. The Company’s products include hair care and skin care cosmetics. Mandom Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of MDOMF opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. Mandom has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

