Contrasting Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

This table compares Sphere 3D and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -156.80% N/A -29.97% GTY Technology N/A -22.48% -14.13%

5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $9.03 million 0.32 -$26.21 million N/A N/A GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

GTY Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sphere 3D and GTY Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

GTY Technology has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.21%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.