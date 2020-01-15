Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

