Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verizon Communications Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Verizon Communications Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Liquidia Technologies Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Liquidia Technologies Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Magenta Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Magenta Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Morphic Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Morphic Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report