BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BP were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of BP opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

