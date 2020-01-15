-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.63). Endologix reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endologix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELGX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Endologix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

