-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($5.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of ATRA opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $894.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $41.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

