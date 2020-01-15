Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 471 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,218,000 after buying an additional 3,532,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

