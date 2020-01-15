$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of ET opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 100,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

