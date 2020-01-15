State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

