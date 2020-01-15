Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

INO opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $331.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.22. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

