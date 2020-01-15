Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $139,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 211.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 283.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $691.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.53.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

