PFG Advisors Buys 2,729 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $2,681,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $290,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $309.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.17%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

