First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,131 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $555,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,371 shares of company stock worth $6,490,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

TechTarget stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $731.36 million, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

