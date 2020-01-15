Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,743,838,000 after acquiring an additional 109,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,540,000 after purchasing an additional 227,010 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

