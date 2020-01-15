Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 239 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $139,358,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after buying an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,131,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

