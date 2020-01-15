Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,263,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $58.84.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

