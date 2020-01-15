Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,189,000 after purchasing an additional 52,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 566,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $142,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $63.86 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

