Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

