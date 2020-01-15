Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $382,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after acquiring an additional 874,779 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $22,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

