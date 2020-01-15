Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

HD stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $172.00 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.14. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.