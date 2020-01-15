Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

