Sabal Trust CO Sells 38 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of COST opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

