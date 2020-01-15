Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 80.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,839.8% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 114,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.26 and a fifty-two week high of $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

