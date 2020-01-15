Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

