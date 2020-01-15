Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 182.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 108,417 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

