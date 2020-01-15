First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 5,152 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 30.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 205,396 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AerCap by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $62.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

