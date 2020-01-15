IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FDX stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.64. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

