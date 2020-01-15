New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,543,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 75,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,854,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after buying an additional 464,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

