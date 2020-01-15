Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $518.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.40 and a 12 month high of $525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.28.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.