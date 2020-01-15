Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $518.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.40 and a 12 month high of $525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.28.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verizon Communications Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Verizon Communications Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Liquidia Technologies Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Liquidia Technologies Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Magenta Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Magenta Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Morphic Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Morphic Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report